Man charged with murder after body found dumped in Oakland hills

Authorities on Wednesday said a man found fatally shot in the Oakland hills had been attacked at a homeless camp before his body was dumped.

Officials said the victim, Shafi Qasimi, 25, was a transient and at a homeless camp off Willow Pass Road in Concord when he was attacked.

Authorities said after the March 9 attack, Qasimi was shot and killed, then his body was wrapped in clear plastic and dumped on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the Oakland hills.

KTVU learned that the victim shot twice in the head.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office charged 28-year-old Guadalupe Jose Robles with murder of Qasimi.

The district attorney's office said Robles thought the victim was going to use bear spray on him. However, prosecutors did not disclose how Robles came up with that notion. They said Robles had the help of others to dump Qasimi's body in the hills.