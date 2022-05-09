Man fatally shot on Grizzly Peak Boulevard near Tilden Park

Oakland police homicide investigators were trying to determine what happened to a man who was fatally shot on Grizzly Peak Boulevard near Tilden Park.

Police discovered the body about 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The body was found in the 3900 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard, almost a mile north of Fish Ranch Road.

The man's body was found on land just west of the Siesta Valley Recreation Area, an East Bay Municipal Utility District-managed watershed property, the newspaper reported.

Police cars and a fire truck were seen at the scene. Officers were trying to find witnesses who might have seen something in the area to come forward with any information.

There are no homes or businesses on this stretch of Grizzly Peak; only people driving by and the occasional cyclist.

One woman who lives nearby and who didn't want to give her name was saddened by the news, but not shocked.

"It's a neighborhood that's pretty wealthy," she said. "People might think they're immune but there are these people who meet up on the weekends on these hillsides who have shot off guns before and firecrackers that start fires."

KTVU reached out to Oakland police and the East Bay Regional Park District for more information but has not yet heard back.