Man climbs power lines above Caltrain in San Francisco, halting service for hours

A man on Thursday morning climbed the power lines above the Caltrain station in San Francisco, halting service for hours.

He eventually came down at 9 a.m.

but before that, KTVU captured video of the man at the station at Fourth and King streets. stopping train service there temporarily.

Hours later, he was seen rocking back and forth on the lines, over the track.

Commuters were urged to take buses instead.

