Man considered 'armed and dangerous' entered home, sexually assaulted victim, East Palo Alto police say

The search continued on Monday for a man accused of entering a home and carrying out a sexual assault in East Palo Alto earlier this month.

The suspect has been identified as Juan Tapia Ortiz, 46, of East Palo Alto.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges and issued an arrest warrant for Ortiz in the amount of $100,000.

Investigators said the sexual assault occurred on June 3.

They declined to release further details, including whether Ortiz was known to the victim.

Police did stress that the suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

"If seen, do not attempt to stop or contact Ortiz," investigators said.

They urged anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts to call 911 or contact East Palo Alto police dispatch at 650-321-1112.

Investigators said callers should be prepared to provide Ortiz's location, detailed description of his appearance, possible vehicle description, and whether he appeared to be armed.

