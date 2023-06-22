Dog attack leaves a one-year-old child severely injured in East Palo Alto, police say

A one-year-old child was severely injured after a dog attacked the child Tuesday evening near the 800 block of Schembri Lane in East Palo Alto, East Palo Alto police said in a press release.

The attack happened around 7:22 p.m. on Tuesday and the child was transported to a nearby medical facility, officials did not release any information on the child’s condition.

"Animal control officers with the Peninsula Humane Society were also called to the scene to assess the situation and take appropriate action regarding the dog involved," East Palo Alto police said in a statement. "The dog has been safely removed from the home and is currently under the care of animal control, pending further investigation."

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with information to come forward. The East Palo Alto Police Department can be reached at the following: