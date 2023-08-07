Man convicted for threatening to blow up SF synagogue, making criminal threats

article

San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Monday announced the conviction of a man for threatening to blow up an Inner Richmond synagogue and for making criminal threats.

On the afternoon of April 7, Anatoly Smolkin, 39, walked up to Temple Emanu-El and threatened to kill everyone there and to blow up the synagogue, according to the D.A.'s office. Security at the place of worship notified the police and Smolkin was arrested by SFPD officers shortly after this incident.

According to D.A. Brooke Jenkins office, Smolkin faces six years in State Prison.

"The jury’s verdict in this case sends a strong message that making criminal threats of any sort are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," said Jenkins. "Criminal threats to blow up houses of worship that have been historically targeted must be taken seriously and aggressively prosecuted. Violent threats often come before violence, and it is imperative that we take steps to proactively protect the public."

Prosecutors said Smolkin's behavior endangered not only the victims present, but the congregation at large. They thanked the jury for their swift decision.

Smolkin, who has been in custody since his arrest, is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 28.

