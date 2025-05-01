article

The Brief Adam Abraham Johnson, 34, was found guilty of attempted murder in a San Leandro shooting that left a 4-year-old wounded. Johnson used a tracking device to locate his car that he had previously reported stolen. He tracked it to a home where it was parked in the driveway. Johnson opened fire on a man standing outside the home and fired into the house. The child was the only person struck.





A 34-year-old man faces up to four decades in prison after being found guilty of shooting into a San Leandro home and wounding a 4-year-old who was sitting on a couch, authorities said.

Shooter was in search of his stolen car

What we know:

Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson announced Thursday that a jury found Adam Abraham Johnson guilty of attempted murder in the Feb. 24, 2024 shooting.

Prosecutors said Johnson used a tracking device to locate a vehicle he had previously reported stolen. He tracked the car to a home in the 400 block of W. Juana Avenue, where it was parked in the driveway.

Child struck while sitting on couch

Dig deeper:

Johnson retrieved a semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots at a man outside the home whom he believed had stolen his car, prosecutors said. He then fired multiple shots through a window of the home. A 4-year-old child sitting on a couch in the living room was struck.

The child was hospitalized but survived their injuries.

Featured article

"We are grateful that the bullet that struck this innocent victim did not take this child’s life," said Dickson in a statement. "Mr. Johnson, as a convicted felon, should never have had the gun that he used in the first place. His actions in taking the law into his own hands were completely inappropriate and almost led to the death of an innocent child," said DA Jones Dickson. "The message needs to be clear that if you use a gun, you will be prosecuted, and you will be punished accordingly."

Prosecutors did not say whether the man Johnson fired at had any connection to the stolen vehicle.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.