Man critically injured in shooting outside McClymonds High School in Oakland

article

One person was wounded in a shooting outside of McClymond's High School in West Oakland Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed that a person was shot just before 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Myrtle Street.

Officers found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The shooting put the school on partial lockdown.

Oakland's Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong joined KTVU's The Four on Wednesday. He said it did not appear that the shooting was connected to the school community.

"Earlier this afternoon, a gentleman was inside a of a vehicle when shots rang out, injuring the gentleman. He has been transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition," Armstrong said.

The chief said they do not believe there is a safety risk to the public or to at the school at this time. He said it was unfortunate that the shooting happened at such close proximity to the high school.