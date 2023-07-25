Man dead after Brentwood stabbing, wife detained

article

During a welfare check Tuesday morning, Brentwood police said, officers found a man dead in his home and detained the victim's wife.

Brentwood police said they visited a home at the 300 block of MacArthur Way around 10:15 a.m. The visit was for a welfare check of an adult couple, a man and a woman.

Upon arrival at the residence, police interacted with the woman. Soon noting "evidence indicating a potential violent crime had just occurred," the police detained the woman. Reports did not disclose what evidence was observed.

Police then searched the residence and found a dead man with several stab wounds.

The woman is in custody, and police believe this is an isolated incident.

Police will not release the male victim's name or the woman's name until next of kin has been notified. Further details about this case were not disclosed.

People with information regarding this investigation can contact Detective Goold at 925-809-7872. Callers may remain anonymous.