Man dies after being struck in head near Antioch canal; suspect held on $1M bail

A 43-year-old man was killed in Antioch after he was struck on the head during a fight and the 30-year-old suspect is being held in custody on $1 million bail, police said.

Antioch police said their officers were called out about 7 p.m. on Wednesday to the canal between Lemontree and Manzanita ways. When they arrived, they found the older man with no pulse and he wasn't breathing. Officers tried to revive him but couldn't, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they determined that the 30-year-old had struck the older man in the head, knocking him out. Police did not say if the two knew each other or what the fight was about.

The 30-year-old left the area and did not seek medical attention, police said.

Police ended up finding the suspect, though they did not say how, and arrested him on suspicion of murder. He was booked into the County Jail in Martinez.

Police did not identify either the victim or the suspect.

If you have information, you are asked to call Detective Cox at (925) 779-6866 or email cox@antiochca.gov or Detective Brogdon at (925)779-6895 or email cbrogdon@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent via text to 274637.