Man dies after vehicle crash in San Francisco

A man was killed following a crash in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Jones and Geary streets.

Witnesses said the victim was near a parked car when he was struck by a U-Haul truck. The U-Haul continued to roll into the intersection where it then collided with a FedEx delivery truck before coming to a rest.

Witnesses said they performed CPR on the man before medics transported him by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.