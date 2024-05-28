Man dies in apparent attempt to save dog in Vallejo fire

article

A man died in Vallejo over the weekend, after he apparently tried to retrieve his dog from a burning mobile home, according to fire officials.

On Sunday, fire crews were called to the area of Carolina and Tuolumne streets. Investigators said they received reports that a person entered a recreational vehicle that was on fire.

"Upon arrival, first responders encountered a fully engulfed RV mobile home parked in the alley, posing an imminent threat to adjacent structures," the Vallejo Fire Department said in a news release.

Crews battled the flames and went inside to search the RV.

Officials said a man was pulled from the vehicle, and life-saving measures were initiated. Emergency crews rushed the victim to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said they later recovered a deceased dog from the mobile home.

"Regrettably, it appears the fire victim had re-entered the property in an attempt to search for his dog and was overcome by fire conditions," the fire department said.

A neighboring structure sustained minor damage, but there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation and the victim’s name had not yet been released as of Tuesday afternoon.



