Oakland's old Economy Lumber warehouse burns, firefighters respond

Firefighters in Oakland are responding to a four-alarm fire at an old wooden Economy Lumber warehouse on Sunday.

No injuries have been reported, but as many as 75 firefighters are at the scene on the 700 block of High Street, according to officials. No one was inside the warehouse during the fire, but the warehouse is now considered a loss.

Oakland Fire Department's Battalion Chief Jamie Bowron said the department was dispatched to the scene at 7:45 p.m. They say smoke is heading southeast and that residents in the area should consider heading inside and shutting their doors and windows to prevent smoke exposure.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the department said they were making good progress to get the fire contained. The chief said they are working with East Bay Municipal Utilities District to tap into multiple water mains across the city.

Fire officials have called on air quality officials to monitor the situation.

Chief Bowron said crews initially recognized this would be a difficult fire to put out as it was "heavily established in the building."

The fire put off a significant amount of heat due to the lumber material inside the warehouse. The warehouse was used for storage but was also the main showroom for doors and windows, the chief said.

In the meantime, rail traffic in the area was closed in both directions while crews worked on the fire.

This Economy Lumber location is next to the 880 freeway. The company has been in operation since 1935.

Michael Hunt of Oakland Fire Dept. said vehicles near the freeway should avoid the area. Oakland Police Department is on hand to assist with traffic control.

The chief said they are working with East Bay Municipal Utilities District to tap into multiple water mains across the city.

There was no word on what caused the fire. An arson investigator is at the scene and is looking into what exactly happened. The chief said there is plenty of video they will be looking at. It is believed that the property owner also has video footage of the fire.

The chief said he expects crews to be at the scene overnight into the morning hours.

We will bring you the latest updates as we learn new details.

KTVU's Zak Sos contributed to this report.

Oakland Economy Lumber warehouse fire. May 26, 2024. (Photo courtesy Oakland Fire Department) Expand