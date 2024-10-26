Man dies following police standoff in Fairfield

A police standoff in Fairfield ended with the death of the suspect following a shooting Friday evening, police said.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Elmhurst Circle regarding calls of a disturbance in the area.

When police arrived, they said they were told a 58-year-old resident was harming fellow family members and damaging the outside of the home and making threats of burning it down.

A man and woman, related to the suspect, were able to escape to a neighbor's home. Police said callers informed them the suspect was armed with a shotgun in front of the home, and that he had more guns inside the home and was threatening to hurt others.

The man then retreated inside the home while officers were forming a de-escalation plan, police said. There, he allegedly pointed a gun from the second story window. An officer then shot the suspect.

The suspect retreated back into the home and SWAT took over the scene, police said.

Officers found the man dead inside the home. The exact circumstances of his death remain unclear.

The family members of the man were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries their relative allegedly caused. Officials did not give the extent of their injuries.

No officers were injured in the shooting.