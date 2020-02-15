Man dies from injuries two weeks after San Jose shooting

A 30-year-old man hospitalized since being found with gunshot wounds on Jan. 30 died on Thursday, marking the sixth homicide of 2020, San Jose police said.

Police were called about 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue, where they found the wounded man, who was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been identified in the case and police said they are still investigating the circumstances and possible motives for the shooting.

The victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office once it is confirmed and next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John Cary or Detective Elizabeth Ramirez (408) 277-5283.

Information may be submitted via the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947- 7867.

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

