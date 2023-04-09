Man dies in electric scooter crash

A Hayward man died in a collision involving an election scooter, announced Hayward police on Friday.

Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle electric scooter crash on Thursday at around 10:45 p.m. near the 200 block of Benmore Drive.

Officers said the rider, a 56-year-old man, was unconscious and suffering injuries from the collision. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe alcohol or impairment was involved in the crash, and no other people were involved in the collision.