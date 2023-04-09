CHP officer injured by alleged DUI driver

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured by a suspected DUI driver during an enforcement stop on State Route 242 on Saturday night, said authorities

At 8:22 p.m., a Contra Costa CHP officer pulled over a Chevrolet vehicle on the right shoulder of southbound SR-242 south of State Route.

The officer was standing near the Chevrolet when a Mercedes veered from the roadway and hit the car. The Chevrolet struck the officer due to the force of the crash, said CHP.

The officer was transported to the hospital, treated for her injuries and was released. She is expected to make full recovery, said CHP.

The driver of the Mercedes sustained no injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, said authorities.

