Man dies in fire as Oakland police tried to stop stolen van he was driving

A man has died in a fire after Oakland police tried to stop a stolen van he was driving on Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

It happened at near the intersection of Avenal and 64th avenues in the Havenscourt area.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said officers spotted the suspected stolen vehicle using a license plate reader.

Chief Armstrong said officers did not pursue the van, but used ‘stop strips’ to disable the vehicle.

The van continued despite its punctured tires, according to police. An OPD helicopter flew overhead as the van continued to drive for a couple of miles, police said.

At some point, the tires caught fire and flames spread to the vehicle. Police said there were other accelerants inside the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames.

Police said they tried to extricate the man, and used fire extinguishers to put out flames, but he died in the fire.

The victim has not been identified. The OPD Internal Affairs Division is investigating this incident.