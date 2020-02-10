Man dies in Oakland fire; home open to those with nowhere to go

A man was killed Monday morning during a two-alarm fire in East Oakland, in a home where friends who had nowhere to go had nowhere else to stay.

The blaze was first reported at 44 Malta Court around 4:30 a.m. The smoke from the fire could be seen from Interstate Highway 880 and the freeway's junction with 98th Avenue.

Neighbors said they tried to bang on doors to try to help. A total of four people live inside the home. The home was under construction and there was a large piece of plastic leaning up against a heater, according to Alvin Bell, who said he was staying there at the time.

A second person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

A home next door was also affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.