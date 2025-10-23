Man dies in San Jose police custody

A man who made contact with police in San Jose suffered a medical emergency and died in custody on Wednesday, the department said.

Just after 8 a.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of South Buena Vista Avenue on a report of a family disturbance. Someone told police that a physical fight was occurring. Another caller told dispatch that a man at the scene was overdosing on a drug, according to police.

Officers arrived and found a naked man "acting erratic" and he was detained. According to police, minutes later, the man began having a medical emergency. Paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving measures. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

As per department protocol, the event is being investigated as an in-custody death, the San Jose Police Department said.

A joint criminal investigation by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit is underway. The case is being monitored administratively by the San Jose Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney's Office, and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor, authorities said.