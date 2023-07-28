Man, dog dead after structure fire in San Pablo

article

A man and dog are dead after a fire tore through a commercial structure building in San Pablo, authorities said.

ConFire crews responded to the building in the 2600 block of Dover Ave. Friday afternoon. Officials said crews were "hindered" during the rescue because of downed power lines in front of the building in addition to the heavy smoke and flames.

At the scene, the dog was found dead, and the unresponsive man was sent to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Officials did not say what may have caused the fire.