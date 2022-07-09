Man dressed as 'Santa Trump' convicted of attempted murder in Rohnert Park

A man dressed as ‘Santa Trump’ while he shot his brother-in-law in Rohnert Park, has been convicted of attempted murder.

Gerald Jacinth faces life without parole for the December 2020 shooting of his 77-year-old estranged brother-in-law, District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced Friday.

Police said the scene unfolded when Jacinth came to the victim's home and offered a ‘special delivery’ present in one hand, and hid a gun in the other hand. He did this while wearing a Trump mask, a long white curly beard, and a Santa hat.

After the shooting, officers blocked the road and arrested Jacinth without incident.

When searching Jacinth’s vehicle, police said they found a handgun in a duffel bag, a rubber mask resembling President Trump and a long, white curly beard.

A suspicious package was also found in the victim’s driveway, prompting police to cordon off the area and call in the Sonoma County Sheriff Explosive Ordinance Disposal team. The device was rendered safe after it was found to be a towel wrapped in a box.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police credited witnesses for performing life-saving measures on the scene.

The DA did not mention an official motive for the shooting.



