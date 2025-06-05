Surveillance video shows man dumped at East Oakland gas station after apparent shooting

Surveillance video from a gas station in East Oakland captured the moment an apparent shooting victim was dumped on a street corner and left behind Thursday.

Cameras at Seminary Gas, located just below Interstate 580 at Seminary and Sunnymere avenues, showed a silver-colored sedan pulling to the edge of the parking lot.

Victim was initially driving the car

What we know:

A passenger wearing a red or orange shirt exited the front passenger side of the vehicle. The video shows the passenger walking around to the driver’s side, pulling the wounded driver out of the car, and leaving him on the curb.

The passenger then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The gas station owner told KTVU that the man left on the curb had originally been driving the vehicle.

Oakland police have not confirmed a shooting, but aerial footage showed officers investigating in the area.

Ground footage showed a man wearing a bloodied shirt lying on the sidewalk and moving his legs.

The injured man appeared to be the same person seen in the surveillance footage.

The gas station owner said he was inside when he heard a commotion.

"We come out, and we see somebody on the sidewalk just bleeding," he said, adding that he called 911. "His friend just dropped him off and left."

The owner said the injured man told him he had been shot at another location before being abandoned.

No further details were immediately available.