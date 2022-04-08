Man facing attempted murder charge in San Carlos stabbing

article

Sheriff's deputies in San Carlos on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stabbing around 1:14 a.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street.

Sheriff's deputies found a 32-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds. The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is now in stable condition.

Investigators identified the suspect as Samuel Kankel, 26, of Belmont.

Kankel was arrested around 11:00 p.m. at a residence in Belmont and taken into custody. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for a violation of attempted murder.