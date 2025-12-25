Man fatally shot by Brentwood police during traffic stop

The Brief A man in his 40s was shot and killed by Brentwood police during a traffic stop Wednesday night after he allegedly grabbed a loaded rifle, authorities said. Officers stopped the vehicle on suspicion of driving under the influence, found a loaded, high-powered rifle during a search and said the man resisted arrest before an officer fired. The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.



A man in his 40s was shot and killed by Brentwood police officers Wednesday night after he allegedly grabbed a loaded rifle during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Traffic stop leads to shooting

What we know:

Officers stopped a vehicle about 10:55 p.m. near the intersection of Balfour Road and Foothill Drive on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Brentwood Police Department. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was contacted at the scene.

Police said officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and discovered a loaded, high-powered rifle inside.

Police say man resisted arrest

Dig deeper:

When officers attempted to arrest the driver, he physically resisted, refused commands and grabbed the rifle, police alleged. An officer then fired his weapon, striking the man.

Officers provided emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived, but the man died at the scene from gunshot wounds, police said. No officers were seriously injured.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting in accordance with the county’s Law Enforcement Involved Fatal protocol, police said.

Body-worn camera and in-car camera footage will be released in accordance with the law, the department said in a statement Thursday morning.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.