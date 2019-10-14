Man fatally shot in San Francisco Tenderloin, SFPD investigating

article

San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the Tenderloin District Monday afternoon.

Police set up a crime scene near Jones and McAllister streets.

Officer Joseph Tomlinson said officers were dispatched to the location at around 2:53 p.m. regarding a shooting call.

Upon arriving, police discovered an adult-male victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Jones Street was shutdown between McAllister and Golden Gate Avenue while police conducted a homicide investigation. Skyfox flew above the scene where there was crime scene tape and multiple police vehicles.

Police said this is an active investigation. They did not offer any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444. Callers can remain anonymous.

