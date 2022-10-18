Man fatally shot on Tenderloin street

San Jose police launched a homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday morning in the Tenderloin.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, at around 12:16 a.m. officers assigned to the Tenderloin Station responded to the 900 block of Market Street for a shot spotter activation.

While at the scene officers for a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds lying on the street, authorities said.

First responders performed lifesaving efforts, but despite that, the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

On Sunday night two people were shot and injured in the 600 block of Larch Way in the city's Fillmore District, according to police.