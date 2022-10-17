Expand / Collapse search

Two people shot in SF's Fillmore District

By KTVU staff
San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were shot and injured in San Francisco's Fillmore District on Sunday night, according to San Francisco district 5 supervisor Dean Preston

In a tweet on Sunday, Preston said the two victims were taken to the hospital. 

According to a report from SFList.com, the two victims were injured while on a street car near Jefferson Square Park.

This story is developing, KTVU will update it when new information is made available.