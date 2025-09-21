Man fatally shot in Richmond; investigation underway

article

A man was shot and killed in Richmond on Friday, and police are searching for his killer.

The Richmond Police Department began receiving reports just before 8:45 p.m. of a person being injured by gunfire in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue, near Lucas Park, according to a department statement.

Police found a man down and suffering gunshot wounds at the scene. Authorities provided the man with life-saving aid, but he died of his injuries.

His name was not released. His death marks Richmond's second homicide of 2025, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact RPD Detective J. Guzman at 510-210-2273.