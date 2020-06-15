Man fired for confrontation with SF neighbor over 'Black Lives Matter' message

The husband of a San Francisco-based cosmetics CEO was fired after he and his wife were captured on video questioning a man painting "Black Lives Matter" on his own property.

Financial firm Raymond James announced on Twitter Monday that Robert Larkins was terminated over the incident.

"After an investigation into the circumstances of a video alleging racism by one of our associates, we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed with Raymond James," the company said in a statement.

Raymond James has "zero tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind," the company said.

Larkins' termination comes one day after his wife Lisa Alexander, founder and CEO of LAFACE Skin Care, issued an apology for confronting and threatening to call the police on James Juanillo for stenciling "Black Live Matter" in chalk on his retaining wall.

“There are f not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," Alexander said in a statement. “I should have minded my own business.”

Juanillo captured the incident on video and first posted it to his Facebook page Tuesday, showing Larkins and Alexander asking him whether he lives in the house before asserting that they know he doesn’t live there, and therefore he is breaking the law.

He doesn’t answer the couple, but invites them to call the police. The couple then walk away, with Alexander responding: “Yes, we will do so.”

Juanillo, who is Filipino, told a local news outlet that he believes the couple accused him of defacing private property because they didn't think he belonged in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood, the Associated Press reports.

