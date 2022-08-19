Man found dead in water near Don Edwards Preserve in Fremont

article

A man was found dead Thursday after an apparent fall from a pier at Don Edwards Preserve, Fremont police said.

According to police, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. someone called to report that a man was floating in the water near the pier.

Witnesses told officers the man apparently fell off the pier and there were attempts to rescue him, but to no avail the man floated away before he could be removed from the water.

Several agencies responded to the area and searched for hours for the man, using rescue boats and a helicopter. However, he was not located.

Officers and firefighters returned to the area the next day around 7:30 a.m. after a report of a possible dead body in the water. They confirmed that the person was deceased.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office took possession body and will determine the man's identity and cause of death.