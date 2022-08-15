Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said.

A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.

Lt. Ray Kelly said the incident appeared to be a suicide.

KTVU spoke with a witness who said a man jumped off the second deck as the ferry approached the dock.

There were alleged firsthand reports on social media as well. One witness said they saw someone plunge into the water and other passengers attempting to throw life vests and other items to help. They said the person treaded water for a while and then went under.

No further details were released by the Sheriff's Office as of Monday morning.