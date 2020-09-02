Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot dead overnight in San Jose

KTVU FOX 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found late overnight in San Jose. 

The shooting incident happened on Clemence Avenue near Walnut Woods and McLaughlin Park. 

Officers said they received a call from someone just before midnight reporting that they heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators have not identified a suspect or a possible motive. 
 