Man found shot dead in Vallejo; investigation underway

article

A man was found dead of a gunshot wound in Vallejo on Thursday, and police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

Vallejo Police Department Officers responded about 1:05 p.m. on Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Carolina Street on reports of a possible shooting and found the man unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound inside, according to a department statement.

Paramedics were called to the scene and declared the man dead. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Vallejo police noted the man’s death marks the city’s 11th homicide of 2025.

VPD detectives are investigating the circumstances and possible motive for the shooting, the police department said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact VPD Detective Zach Horton at 707-648-5425 or Zach.Horton@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Jaleesa Bradshaw at 707-648-4524 or Jaleesa.Bradshaw@cityofvallejo.net.