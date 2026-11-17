article

The Brief Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete received two consecutive life sentences without parole for killing his parents. He brought his children to their home and pretended to discover the bodies. Prosecutors said he killed for financial gain, with DNA and camera footage linking him to the murders.



A California man has been sentenced to life in prison after he killed his parents and brought his children to "discover" their bodies two years ago.

Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete, 46, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole after he was convicted by a jury in October.

Murder for financial gain

The backstory:

On June 28, 2024, Navarrete drove to his parents’ home in Elk Grove and parked a few blocks away.

He put on a mask and gloves and rode a kick scooter the rest of the way to the home.

He proceeded to enter through a side gate to avoid being seen on his parents’ Ring camera on the front porch, according to the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office.

Navarrete met his parents, 70-year-old Marjorie Jane Tomas Navarrete and 73-year-old Augusto Tacsuan Navarrete, at the backyard door and forced them into the garage where he struck both his mother and father in the head. He then strangled them to death "while facing them," the DA said.

He then drove away in his parents’ car and parked it, riding the scooter back to his own vehicle and left the area.

Later the same morning after the murders, Navarrete texted his deceased parents asking if they wanted to come over for dinner.

Navarrete’s sister became worried when she couldn’t reach their parents, so Navarette drove back to his parents’ house with his children and pretended to "discover" their bodies.

DNA evidence

Dig deeper:

Further investigation revealed the kick scooter Navarrette had used was in his garage and his DNA was found underneath his mother’s fingernails.

Navarrete had also been scamming his friends and family with fake investments and promising to repay them at "exorbitant interest rates," the DA added.

Navarrete’s parents had paid back family members for debts owed by their son, and Navarrete began to resent them because at the time of their deaths, he stood to inherit his parents’ estate.

Flock cameras were able to capture Navarrete’s movements the day his parents were killed as further evidence of his guilt.