Man in bullet-proof vest arrested with assault rifle, Menlo Park police say

A man wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying an assault rifle was taken into custody in Menlo Park on Thursday, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Steven Dos Santos, was spotted by community members who believed he was carrying a weapon. MPPD officers located Dos Santos in the area of O'Brien and Kavanaugh drives, not far from several schools, daycares and businesses.

The officers planned a "high-risk stop" and ultimately detained Dos Santos. He was taken into custody for questioning and evaluation, police said. He was later booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun and carrying a loaded firearm.

Police are still searching for information in relation to this arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPPD at 650-330-6300.