Man in critical condition after Fairfield shooting

Police in Fairfield are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Saturday night.

Officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded Saturday at 9:15 p.m. to calls about a shooting that had occurred in the area of Hayes and Utah streets.

Responding officers located a large crime scene with several expended rounds, police said.

A little later, a 25-year-old Fairfield resident, who had been shot and drove himself from the scene, called for medical attention.

The man was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition Saturday night, police said.