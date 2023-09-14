Man injured in East Oakland shooting

A shooting in East Oakland Thursday morning left a man injured, according to the police department.

The incident unfolded shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of 85th Avenue.

Officers who responded to the scene found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition remains undisclosed.

Authorities said the shooting took place near an elementary school. Nevertheless, the school was not placed on lockdown, and there appears to be no connection between the incident and the school.