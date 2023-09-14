Expand / Collapse search

Man injured in East Oakland shooting

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

1 wounded in East Oakland shooting

A shooting in East Oakland Thursday morning left a man injured, according to the police department.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in East Oakland Thursday morning left a man injured, according to the police department.

The incident unfolded shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of 85th Avenue.

Featured

Popular DJ and father of 4 shot and killed in Oakland
article

Popular DJ and father of 4 shot and killed in Oakland

Twenty-seven-year-old Kendall Segers was killed Sunday in Oakland, leaving behind four children and friends and family grieving the popular DJ everyone knew as Pnut.

Officers who responded to the scene found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition remains undisclosed.

Authorities said the shooting took place near an elementary school. Nevertheless, the school was not placed on lockdown, and there appears to be no connection between the incident and the school.