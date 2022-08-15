Suspect arrested after shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt

Oakland police are investigating a shooting near Lake Merritt that left one man wounded and another in custody on Monday.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue.

When officers responded to the area they located a male victim. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the neck or upper body, according to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

He was taken to Highland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This has been the second incident that we've responded to in the last couple of days. We believe there is some possible connection between yesterday's event here at the lake," Armstrong said.

Officers secured the area around Lake Merritt to search for the suspect, who was arrested that evening.

The police chief said the victim was not the intended target. Armstrong said the suspect had been arguing with someone, and then he pulled out a gun. The suspect started shooting, and the victim was struck several times.

Armstrong also said that one day earlier police received a call that someone brandished a firearm at someone around the lake area. Armstrong said there was a pretty clear description of what the person looked like. Armstrong said police responded to the situation, but the subject got away. On Monday the call was similar, but there was an actual shooting.

"We know there was some conversation between this individual and other people who were around the lake. We still don't have any clear understanding of why," said Armstrong.

Authorities have not determined whether those two incidents are related.