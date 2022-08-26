Man injured in shooting on BART train, transit agency says

A man was hospitalized after he was wounded in a shooting onboard a BART train Friday afternoon, the transit agency said.

A spokesperson for BART said the victim was taken to Highland Hospital and his condition is unknown.

The shooting occurred around 1:36 p.m. on a Daly City bound train.

Witnesses told KTVU the shooting occurred between the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stops.

The train was stopped at the Lake Merritt Station and temporarily suspended service at the station.

The transit agency said the shooting incident resulted in major service delays on the Berryessa Line in the Daly City, Richmond, Berryessa, and Dublin/Pleasanton directions.