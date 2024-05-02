Man killed, 3 children sent to hospital after evening crash

The driver of an SUV was killed Wednesday evening and three child passengers were sent to a hospital when his vehicle hit a metal guardrail in south San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 7 p.m., the 38-year-old Palo Alto resident driving a Toyota Sequoia was heading north on state Highway 85 south of Cottle Road at speeds higher than 65 mph when for an unknown reason he veered into the median and struck the guardrail.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and three young passengers aged 8, 4 and 2 were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the CHP.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the CHP at (408) 427-0700.