Man killed in Bayview triple shooting identified as 40-year-old SF resident

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office identified a man killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in the city's Bayview neighborhood as 40-year-old Terry Franklin Jr.

Officers initially responded around 9:45 a.m. to the corner of Third and Palou streets for a report of a shooting, police said.

There, officers found Franklin, a San Francisco resident, injured. Although paramedics tried to revive him, Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men also suffered gunshot wounds. They were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the case and investigators asking for the public's help to find the culprits. Anyone with information is urged to the police department's 24-hour anonymous tipline at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.

