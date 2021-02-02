40-year-old man dies in San Francisco-Bayview triple shooting

article

Police say a 40-year-old man has died after a triple shooting Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Bayview District.

Police responded to the shooting at around 9:44 a.m. in the area of 3rd Street and Palou Avenue. San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak said arriving officers found the victim suffering gunshot wounds and rendered aid.

Despite their efforts, the victim, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other adult men who were shot were taken to the hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area was rerouted and Muni was also impacted as police investigated.

The shooting comes on the same morning city leaders held a press conference to address recent violence, including a fatal attack on prominent private eye Jack Palladino.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information - including cell phone or surveillance camera video - regarding this incident to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.