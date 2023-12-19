Man killed in Concord after car hits traffic sign

A 30-year-old man was killed in a car collision Monday afternoon in Concord when his car hit a traffic sign, police said.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. on Kirker Pass Road near Hess Road, the Concord Police Department said in a news release.

Kirker Pass Road was shut down for several hours while police investigated the collision.

Anyone with information related to the crash can contact Officer Oscar Rodriguez at 925-671-5065.