Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in Concord after car hits traffic sign

By KTVU staff
Published 
Concord
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in Concord car crash

A 30-year-old man was killed in a solo-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Concord, police said.

CONCORD, Calif. - A 30-year-old man was killed in a car collision Monday afternoon in Concord when his car hit a traffic sign, police said.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. on Kirker Pass Road near Hess Road, the Concord Police Department said in a news release. 

Kirker Pass Road was shut down for several hours while police investigated the collision.

Anyone with information related to the crash can contact Officer Oscar Rodriguez at 925-671-5065.