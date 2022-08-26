Man killed in shootout with Oakley police, department says

An Oakley police officer fatally shot a man that the department says had fired several rounds at police during a standoff in a home early Friday.

The altercation originated with the 58-year-old man's girlfriend calling police to report that he was armed and threatening to kill her and himself on Thursday night, the Oakley police department said in a statement.

Using a drone, police saw that the man was armed with a handgun inside a residence on Terasa Lane around 10:40 p.m., the statement claimed.

"Several shots were fired by the suspect inside the home," police said.

The man did not respond to officers' attempts to open a dialogue, according to police.

After 1 a.m., the armed man opened fire on officers and was killed when one cop fired back, the department said.

"Our officers attempted to de-escalate this tragic situation last night, but the suspect would not allow for our attempts to take hold," Police Chief Paul Beard said in a statement. "When officers are presented with such grave and dangerous situations, and when no other options work or are available, they must sometimes fall back on other critical training they receive on a regular basis. This is the training they fell back on last night to ensure there was no loss of lives of innocent victims or the officers themselves."

The identities of the man who was killed and the officer who shot him were not released.

An investigation will continue into the shooting.

Typically, officers involved in a shooting are placed on administrative leave while the incident is reviewed. The information from the Oakley department did not specify whether that had happened in this case.