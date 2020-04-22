Man killed in weekend Hayward shooting identified

article

A man who was fatally shot in Hayward on Saturday night was identified by police on Wednesday as 51-year-old Anthony Leon Saldana of Hayward.

Officers who responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of Memorial Way, near A Street and the Hayward Executive Airport in an area west of Interstate Highway 880, at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday found Sadana suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Hayward police said they're still investigating the shooting, which was the city's sixth homicide of 2020, and ask anyone with information about it to call them at (510) 293-7176.