A man died on an Antioch hiking trail after possibly getting into a fight on Friday, police said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they found an unresponsive man who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s on the Delta de Anza trail on the morning of Sept. 29.

They had been summoned to this area of the trail, near the 4100 block of Null Drive, because of a report of a possible fight.

Police did not say how many people were involved in the fight.

Emergency workers performed life-saving measures, but he was declared to be dead there.

The victim has not been identified.