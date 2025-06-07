Man killed in San Jose, 11th homicide of year
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed a man Friday night in San Jose.
Officers responded to the 6500 block of Camden Avenue around 10:40 p.m., where they found a man shot.
The identity of the victim wasn't shared, but officials said the victim was a man and died at the scene.
Officials said the shooting marks the city's 11th homicide of the year.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if the shooting was targeted. The circumstances of the shooting are also unknown.
Police said they have a suspect in custody but at this time are not naming them.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Barragan at 4106@sanjoseca.gov. or Det. Harrington at 4365@sanjoseca.gov. or by calling the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283. Anonymous reporting is available.
The Source: San Jose Police Department