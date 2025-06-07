Man killed in San Jose, 11th homicide of year

Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed a man Friday night in San Jose.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Camden Avenue around 10:40 p.m., where they found a man shot.

The identity of the victim wasn't shared, but officials said the victim was a man and died at the scene.

Officials said the shooting marks the city's 11th homicide of the year.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the shooting was targeted. The circumstances of the shooting are also unknown.

Police said they have a suspect in custody but at this time are not naming them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Barragan at 4106@sanjoseca.gov. or Det. Harrington at 4365@sanjoseca.gov. or by calling the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283. Anonymous reporting is available.