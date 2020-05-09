Man knocked unconscious, robbed by two masked men near Crystal Springs Reservoir in San Mateo County

article

A man was attacked, knocked unconscious and robbed of about $900 in cash Thursday evening in unincorporated San Mateo County, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was standing beside his car at about 10 p.m. in the area of Crystal Springs Road and Skyline Boulevard when two men approached and threatened him while displaying a firearm.

The victim was knocked unconscious while struggling with the men and when he awoke discovered that the $900 he was carrying was gone.

The next morning he contacted authorities and then was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The suspects are described as Hispanic male adults, both wearing face masks.

One is about 5-foot-5 with a heavyset build and wearing blue jean shorts, a white shirt, and a 49ers cap.

The other is about 5-foot-6 with a thin build, bald and wearing blue jeans and a red face mask.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident encourages to call its Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.