Man missing after swimming near Emeryville Marina, police seek help locating

Emeryville police are asking the public to help find a man who has been missing since Thursday.

Authorities said 39-year-old Lucas Horan was last seen in the water swimming from a boat near the Emeryville Marina.

It's unclear if Horan was seen struggling to stay afloat. He was last seen wearing a gray fleece jacket. The color of his other clothes was not available.

If you have any related information, contact the Emeryville Police Department at 510-596-3700.

