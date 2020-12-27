Expand / Collapse search

Man missing after swimming near Emeryville Marina, police seek help locating

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
KTVU FOX 2
article

Emeryville police are asking the public's help locating Lucas Horan, 39. He was last seen swimming from a boat near the Emeryville marina.

EMERVILLE, Calif. - Emeryville police are asking the public to help find a man who has been missing since Thursday.

Authorities said 39-year-old Lucas Horan was last seen in the water swimming from a boat near the Emeryville Marina.

It's unclear if Horan was seen struggling to stay afloat. He was last seen wearing a gray fleece jacket. The color of his other clothes was not available. 

If you have any related information, contact the Emeryville Police Department at 510-596-3700.

